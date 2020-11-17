Loading articles...

Phoenix New Media: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST

BEIJING (AP) _ Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $140,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The online media company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $53.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

