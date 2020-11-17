Loading articles...

Ontario's top doctor under fire for saying province could be in 'Green Zone' by Christmas

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 6:54 am EST

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Christmas is a mere 38 days away and the hopeful message from the province’s top doctor — that we could have COVID-19 under control by then.

During Monday’s bi-weekly COVID-19 update, Dr. David Williams said if everyone followed public health guidelines, Ontario could be in the ‘Green Prevent’ zone by Christmas.

Now Williams is coming under fire from those on the front lines of the battle against the virus.

Dr. Michael Warner, head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, quickly took to twitter — calling the goal impossible.

“We are so far away from being in the green zone,” Warmer said. “ICU admissions are increasing, hospitalizations are increasing, deaths are increasing, percent positivity is around five percent, cases per 100,000 exceed 100 in one of our public health regions, and contact tracing isn’t occurring to a significant degree in one of our biggest public health regions.”

“Why is there such a disconnect between what Dr. Williams says, and what I view, you know, from my perspective at the bedside?” Warner asks.

He said this is a question the public should be asking because Williams advises the Premier Doug Ford — and Ford makes the decisions,

“I think it would be helpful if Dr. Williams had the perspective of us on the frontline when he’s providing the premier with his advice,” Warner said.

Modelling data released by the province last week suggest we could hit 6,500 cases a day by mid-December.

 

