Obama's 'A Promised Land' memoir available in book stores Tuesday

Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s new memoir is hitting book shelves on Tuesday.

The 786-page book, “A Promised Land” is the first of two volumes, and is available in 25 languages.

It will explore parts of his early political life, his presidential campaign in 2008, and end with the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Back in 2017, Obama and his wife Michelle signed a record-smashing $65-million deal for their memoirs.

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” has sold more than 8-million copies in the U.S. and Canada since it was published in the fall of 2018.