Nxt-ID: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 31 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 42 cents.

