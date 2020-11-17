Loading articles...

New privacy bill promises greater control for consumers, stiff fines for companies

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

OTTAWA — Federal privacy legislation introduced today would require companies to get consent from customers through plain language, not a lengthy legal document, before using their personal data.

The bill is designed to flesh out the 10 principles — from control over data to meaningful penalties for misuse of information — that make up the federal digital charter.

The Liberal government says the legislation would give consumers the ability to more easily transfer their data from one business to another.

People could also demand that a company delete or destroy their information if they withdraw consent.

The proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2020, would also give the federal privacy commissioner order-making powers, including the ability to demand that a company stop collecting data or using personal information.

The bill includes fines of up to five per cent of a company’s revenue or $25 million, whichever is greater, for the most serious offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

