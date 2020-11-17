New Brunswick premier crows about province's pandemic response in throne speech

FREDERICTON — Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick has handled the COVID-19 pandemic better than most jurisdictions, and he repeatedly highlighted that accomplishment today in a throne speech that cited “positive reviews from across Canada.”

Higgs, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in a September election, spelled out six priorities for his government — but much of the speech was focused on thanking New Brunswickers for their resilience “in the midst of unprecedented times.”

The premier crowed about the fact New Brunswick’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in one of the lowest infection rates in the world.

Since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization on March 12, New Brunswick has recorded only 379 cases and six deaths.

Higgs reminded New Brunswickers the province’s economy was reopened earlier than most, and he cited Statistics Canada figures showing the province had regained lost jobs faster than any other province by August.

Higgs says his government will apply the lessons learned from the pandemic to deliver services more effectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.17, 2020.

The Canadian Press