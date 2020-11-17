Loading articles...

Neptune Wellness: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $2.64.

