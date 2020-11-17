Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,948.06, up 58.25 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 2.37 per cent, to $38.90 on 18.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.71, or 1.68 per cent, to $103.46 on 10.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Unchanged at $21.85 on 8.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $19.97 on 8.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 7.14 per cent, to 60 cents on 7.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 25 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $9.40 on 7.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up five cents to $56.30. The creation of union jobs and support by Indigenous investors will help convince U.S. president-elect Joe Biden that the Keystone XL pipeline fits into his “Build Back Better” agenda, an executive with proponent TC Energy Corp. said Tuesday. The Calgary-based company said it is forging ahead with construction of the pipeline designed to transport up to 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to Nebraska despite Biden’s election campaign vow to rip up the presidential permit that allows it to move oil across the border. In October, TC Energy announced the awarding of more than US$1.6 billion worth of contracts to six American unionized contractors to execute pipeline construction. On Tuesday, it announced a deal to allow Natural Law Energy, which represents four First Nations in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan, to invest up to $1 billion in Keystone XL, an agreement that is similar to potential deals being negotiated with American Indigenous groups, Wirzba said.

George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN). Up 17 cents to $98.97. George Weston Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported its latest quarterly results. The company, which operates through Loblaw, Choice Properties and Weston Foods, says its quarterly dividend will be increased to 55 cents per share, up from 52.5 cents per share. In its quarterly report, George Weston says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $303 million or $1.96 per diluted share for its latest quarter, up from $69 million or 44 cents per diluted share a year earlier. The company says the increase was due to the favourable year-over-year net impact of adjusting items totalling $263 million. Revenue in the 16-week period ended Oct. 3 totalled $16.21 billion, up from $15.23 billion a year ago.

