Man injured in drive-by shooting in Pickering

Police on scene outside a home in Pickering where a man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 17, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Durham police found the victim inside a townhouse on Liatris Drive after responding to a call for a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear where the shooting actually took place.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time and no further details have been released.

