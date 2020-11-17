Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hamilton school board scraps high school exams amid pandemic uncertainties
by News Staff
Posted Nov 17, 2020 10:40 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 11:22 pm EST
A photo of a student in a classroom. CITYNEWS
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has cancelled high school final exams for both semesters of the 2020-21 school year.
In a letter to parents, the school board says that students grades will instead be based on other assignments done throughout the school year that reflect overall learning.
“Teachers will use their professional judgment to decide on the appropriate activities that best allow students to demonstrate their learning,” says Manny Figueiredo, HWDSB director of education.
Scheduled exam days will now be used to as extra time for students to complete assignments.
In addition to the cancellation of final exams the 40-hour requirement for community involvement during the final school year has been reduced to 20 hours.
In October the the provinces Ministry of Education gave school boards in the province the option to adjust student evaluations due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.
Most school boards across the GTA have announced cancellations or restructuring of final exam schedules.
