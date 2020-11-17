Loading articles...

Former CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge named new chief executive officer of TVO

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST

TORONTO — Former Canadian Football League commissioner Jeffrey Orridge has been named the new head of TVO.

Orridge will assume the role of chief executive officer of the Ontario’s public broadcaster on Nov. 30.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and TVO Board Chair Chris Day made the announcement today, saying Orridge was the successful candidate out of a field of 170.

The 60-year-old Orridge was the commissioner of the CFL from 2015 to 2017.

He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1986 and has worked in sports and television for three decades.

Orridge previously held senior executive roles at Canadian Tire Corporation, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and global not-for-profit Right to Play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

