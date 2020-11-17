Loading articles...

FinVolution: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Nov 17, 2020

SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $88.8 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $264.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.

