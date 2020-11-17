Exams cancelled for secondary students in Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has cancelled exams for all secondary students for both semesters of the 2020-2021 school year.

In a letter to parents posted on their website, HWDSB Director of Education Manny Figueiredo says students from grade nine to 12 will instead be graded on assignments and learning activities throughout the semester and “any final activities that demonstrate overall learning.”

“Teachers will use their professional judgment to decide on the appropriate activities that best allow students to demonstrate their learning, and scheduled exam days will be used to provide additional opportunities for students to complete assignments,” he said.

The board said the decision was made in accordance with The Ministry of Education’s guidelines allowing school boards to modify how students will be evaluated, taking into account attending school during the “uncertainties of a pandemic.” They added that the move was based on feedback from students, staff as well as parents.

Changes to graduation requirements

Graduation requirements have also been changed due to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Instead of 40 hours of community involvement, student will have to complete just 20. In addition, students graduating in this school year will not be expected to complete the Ontario Secondary School Grade 10 Literacy Test (OSSLT). The test will be administered in the spring of 2021 for grade 10 students and those graduating in future years.

Grade 9 students will still have to take the EQAO math test because they are testing a new format this year. However the results of the test will not be part of a student’s final course mark “unless the student and teacher agree.”