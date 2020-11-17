Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Data reveals 30 GTA neighbourhoods with high-test COVID-19 positivity rate
by Laura Carney
Posted Nov 17, 2020 8:15 am EST
Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 8:16 am EST
A man wears a mask as he exits a Toronto Transit Commission subway station in Toronto on Thursday July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Brampton, and an area in the city’s northeast corner actually tops the list of
. 30 GTA neighbourhoods with an alarmingly high-test positivity rate
The positivity rate in the area north of Queen Street East and east of Airport Road is 19 per cent — a rate double that of the U.S.
This data analyzed by the Toronto-based non-profit ICES also finds a neighbourhood in Toronto’s northwest, in the Jane and 401 area, has a test positivity rate of 18.7 per cent.
All 30 neighbourhoods have a test positivity rate above nine per cent –14 are in Toronto, 13 are in Peel, two are in York and one is in Halton.
These numbers are for the week of November 1st to the 7th, and are broken down by postal codes to get an even more detailed look at the most severely impacted neighbourhoods.
A senior scientist at ICES told the Toronto Star these numbers are shocking, and said they wanted to highlight that certain areas have very high numbers so people who live there are aware
He added some officials might look at the map and push for more targeted public health measures rather than a provincial approach.
