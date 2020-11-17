Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: McGill men's sports teams to be named Redbirds

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

MONTREAL — McGill University has chosen Redbirds as the new name for its men’s varsity sports teams.

The university made the announcement today, more than a year after doing away with the old Redmen name.

In April 2019, the university announced it was dropping the Redmen name effective immediately, saying it had caused pain and alienation for Indigenous students at the university.  

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Trafalgar - traffic spotters reporting a stalled transport cab partially blocking the right lane. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Good morning! Here’s your #WakeUpWeather #Toronto GTA for Tues. Nov 17. There’s a Winter Wx Travel Advisory and Snow Sq…
Latest Weather
Read more