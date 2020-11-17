Autism advocacy group denounces 'egregious claims' made by Minassian defence

An autism advocacy group is denouncing claims made by the defence in the ongoing Toronto van attack trial.

The defence counsel psychiatrists of Alek Minassian have made claims that his actions over two years ago, striking 26 pedestrians and killing 10 people, can be attributed to “his autistic way of thinking.”

Autism Canada have released a statement saying that claims from the defence have been made in contrary to all supporting evidence.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He has admitted to planning and carrying out the 2018 attack, and his lawyer has said Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism.

Minassian’s lawyer, Boris Bytensky, said Monday that while his client may intellectually understand what he did was wrong, he cannot rationally comprehend what he did was wrong.

The statement from Autism Canada reads:

“Austism Canada wishes to respond emphatically that these claims are wholly unsubstantiated, merely speculative, and made carelessly without any published evidence proving autism, on its own, is a risk factor for becoming violent against other people.”

The statement goes on to say research shows that the presence of autism in individuals diagnosed with ADHD or conduct disorder actually reduced the risk of violence more often than not.

“There is no psychosis in ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and no tendency to anti-social behaviour any more than in the general population,” says Dr. Peter Szatmari, Chief, Child and Youth Mental Health Collaborative at CAMH.

The group says that they will be willing to provide a more detailed response in the event that a written report from a doctor for the defence is entered into evidence.

“We ask that all parties be mindful of the potential for unwarranted and negative perceptions which can impact Canadians living with ASD,” says Autism Canada Board Chair Dermot Cleary.

With files from the Canadian Press.