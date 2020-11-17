Andrew Scheer employed his sister while in office, raising more questions

More questions are being raised about Andrew Scheer using taxpayers money to hire family members to work for him.

The Globe and Mail is reporting that the former Conservative party leader hired his sister over a four year period when he was serving as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Commons.

At the time, hiring siblings was not against the rules. Once the rules changed Scheer’s sister went to work for a conservative senator.

The latest controversy comes on the heels of news that the Saskatchewan MP has also been employing his sister-in-law in his Regina constituency office for the last 13 years. His sister-in-law, in turn, has been employing Scheer’s wife at her interior design company.

He has since ended the employment of his sister-in-law but claims that he followed all the rules.

“I understand that in this case, following the rules may not have been enough,” said Scheer in a statement. “Even the perception of a conflict concerns me”

Current Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has said Canadians deserve better and he expects a certain standard from his team.

“I have a very high bar of ethics and I expect my team to live up to and exceed the expectations Canadians place upon us.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on whether he thought Scheer employing family members was appropriate. The Liberals have called the news concerning and plan to bring up the issue at the Board of Internal Economy.

Trudeau has recently called for better guidelines for MP hiring practices after recent controversy surrounding a Toronto MP.

MP Yasmin Ratansi left the Liberal caucus last week when it was revealed she had been employing her sister in her constituency.