Police identify murder victim, suspect vehicle sought as part of investigation in Richmond Hill

York police have identified a Richmond Hill murder victim and have released more photos of a car they believe could be connected to the case.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening, officers found a man with gunshot wounds at a home on Leisure Lane in the Bathurst and Major Mackenzie area.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Amir Hossein Homayouni who police say also goes by ‘Danny’.

They’re also looking for a black, four-door, 2004 to 2008 Acura T-I. The car is described as being dusty and the tires appeared to have low pressure.

Investigators also say the licence plate (CBJL478) they believe is on the vehicle was stolen.

They’re appealing to anyone in the neighbourhood with security cameras to take a close look at the footage and pass it along to police if they come across anything suspicious.