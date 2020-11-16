Loading articles...

Vascular Biogenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 7:28 am EST

MODI IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The Modi In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $193,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.18. A year ago, they were trading at $1.23.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VBLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VBLT

The Associated Press

