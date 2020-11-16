Loading articles...

Titan Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 12 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTNP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - Dufferin and Finch. #Dufferin #Finch
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: Check out the 60mph + winds that blew through Manhattan - nearly 300 severe storm reports from Michigan to Connecticut with…
Latest Weather
Read more