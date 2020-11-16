Loading articles...

Tesla will be added to the benchmark S&P 500 index Dec. 21

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

NEW YORK — Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 11% in after-hours trading.

Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year. However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September.

Tesla shares have soared 387.8% this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

The Associated Press

