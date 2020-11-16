Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.5 per cent in September

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.5 per cent to $53.8 billion in September led by the wood, chemical and food industries.

The increase followed a revised drop of 1.4 per cent in August compared with the 2.0 per cent decrease that was initially reported.

The result for September matched the average expectations of economists surveyed by financial data firm Refinitiv.

Sales rose in 13 of the 21 manufacturing sectors as the wood industry climbed 9.6 per cent in September to a record $3.3 billion due to higher sales at sawmills and wood preservation manufacturers.

The chemical industry rose 6.7 per cent to $4.5 billion, while the food industry increased 1.3 per cent to $9.2 billion for the month.

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 2.1 per cent, indicating a larger volume of products was sold in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press