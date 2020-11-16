Loading articles...

SRAX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, SRAX said it expects revenue in the range of $4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRAX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB DVP at Eglinton - The right lane has reopened. The stalled cab remains on the shoulder. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: Check out the 60mph + winds that blew through Manhattan - nearly 300 severe storm reports from Michigan to Connecticut with…
Latest Weather
Read more