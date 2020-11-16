Loading articles...

Shots fired between OPP and a stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects

Police are investigating after shots were fired between Caledon OPP officers and suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Peel Police say that the shooting took place in the area of Creditview Road and Crown Victoria Drive in Brampton.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle was later found in the Derry and Mavis Roads area of Mississauga.

There is a large police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

