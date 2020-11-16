Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Shots fired between OPP and a stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects
by News Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2020 8:34 pm EST
An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)
Police are investigating after shots were fired between Caledon OPP officers and suspects in a stolen vehicle.
Peel Police say that the shooting took place in the area of Creditview Road and Crown Victoria Drive in Brampton.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect vehicle was later found in the Derry and Mavis Roads area of Mississauga.
There is a large police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
UPDATE: – @OPP_News is assisting #PRP with the use of a police helicopter. – Community members will notice the helicopter overhead in the area of Mavis Rd/Derry Rd – They are searching for suspects that may be in the area – Call 9-1-1 if you notice any suspicious persons