Salvation Army facing level of need not seen since Second World War

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 7:41 am EST

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is displayed outside a Salvation Army store and donation center in Glenview, Ill.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Salvation Army is looking to raise $23-million this year as it launches its Christmas Kettle Campaign on Monday.

The goal is 10 per cent more than previous years, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is making fundraising more difficult. The Salvation Army said it’s facing a level of need not seen since the Second World War.

The iconic red kettles will start appearing in malls, grocery stores and other locations.

Salvation Army Spokesperson John Murray said they still don’t know how many kettles will actually be out in the community due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

It’s also facing a potential shortage of volunteers as many of those who have typically helped the fundraising drive are older Canadians who are more at risk from COVID-19.

Murray said Canadians can always donate online.

