Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Monday reported net income of $548,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.2 million.

Prudential Bancorp shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year.

The Associated Press

