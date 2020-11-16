Loading articles...

ProQR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) _ ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

The Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $4.07. A year ago, they were trading at $7.02.

