Loading articles...

Perceptron: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 4:44 pm EST

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $407,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The industrial measurement and inspection company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

Perceptron shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.92, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRCP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @YorkRegionGovt: Travellers @City_of_Vaughan: Major Mackenzie Drive, Islington Avenue to Pine Valley Drive, remains closed due to fallen…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: Check out the 60mph + winds that blew through Manhattan - nearly 300 severe storm reports from Michigan to Connecticut with…
Latest Weather
Read more