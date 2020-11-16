Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More regions classified as red zones in Ontario after province lowers thresholds
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 16, 2020 5:42 am EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours a warehouse where they ship personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic in Milton on Sept. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary
The stricter public health measures come into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton regions
Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level -- the highest short of a full lockdown -- on Saturday
Three regions in the Toronto area join the COVID-19 red zone today.
The stricter public health measures come into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton regions.
Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown — on Saturday.
Another six regions, such as Durham and Waterloo, will move to the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.
Today’s developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.
He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”
{* loginWidget *}