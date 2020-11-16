Loading articles...

Numerous robberies related to selling gaming systems online: police

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert warning people selling gaming systems online to be extra cautious.

In a post on Twitter on Monday night, police said they have received numerous reports of robberies taking place when a seller meets a buyer during such transactions — some even involving weapons or violence.

Sellers are being advised to choose where to meet potential buyers carefully when arranging the sale and to let someone know where the meeting is taking place.

