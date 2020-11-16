Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nova Scotia mass killing: Gunman said COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 16, 2020 1:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 1:28 pm EST
A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Premier Stephen McNeil says if panellists leading a review into Nova Scotia's recent mass shooting need more powers, he expects they will request them from his government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — Newly released court documents say the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia this year had sent an email in March saying he was glad he was well-armed because the COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate “once the money runs out.”
The grim comment, paraphrased from an email obtained by the RCMP, is among several revealing insights contained in an RCMP application for a general warrant, much of which has been redacted.
According to the RCMP, Gabriel Wortman’s email on Mach 19 “talked about how the virus was huge and people have not dealt with something as big as it was.”
As well, the Mounties said Wortman wasn’t optimistic about what was about to unfold, saying that once people become desperate, they will need guns.
The document then quotes the gunman directly, saying: “Thank God we are well-armed.”
On April 18-19, the 51-year-old denturist from Halifax killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia before an RCMP officer killed him at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020