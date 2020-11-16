More Ontario regions classified as 'Red Zones' after province lowers thresholds

More of the GTA is moving into the ‘Red Zone’ of the province’s COVID-19 framework on Monday.

This comes as Ontario sees rising daily case numbers and hospitalizations.

The three stricter public health measures come into effect for Hamilton, York and Halton regions.

Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown on Saturday.

RELATED: Ford government lowers COVID-19 threshold; adds York, Halton and Hamilton to ‘Red Zone’

Six regions, including Durham and Waterloo, will move into the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.

Monday’s developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.

He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”

Ford said that certain thresholds will be altered, and jurisdictions will be put under different zones, once a specific region reaches a positivity rate of 40 cases per 100,000.