More Ontario regions classified as 'Red Zones' after province lowers thresholds
by News Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2020 6:09 am EST
Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 6:10 am EST
People wear face masks outside a COVID-19 testing clinic Montreal, Sunday, October 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More of the GTA is moving into the ‘Red Zone’ of the province’s COVID-19 framework on Monday.
This comes as Ontario sees rising daily case numbers and hospitalizations.
The three stricter public health measures come into effect for Hamilton, York and Halton regions.
Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown on Saturday.
RELATED: Ford government lowers COVID-19 threshold; adds York, Halton and Hamilton to ‘Red Zone’
Six regions, including Durham and Waterloo, will move into the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.
Monday’s developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.
He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”
Ford said that certain thresholds will be altered, and jurisdictions will be put under different zones, once a specific region reaches a positivity rate of 40 cases per 100,000.
