Industry group says retailers reeling from new restrictions, confusion about closures

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 12:14 pm EST

The head of a national retail industry group says tighter restrictions stemming from stricter public health measures are causing widespread confusion for retailers and consumers across the country. 

Diane Brisebois, Retail Council of Canada president and CEO, says the lack of clear, harmonized rules — even within the same province — is leaving shoppers unsure about what’s open or closed. 

She says retailers that have invested heavily in creating safe and healthy environments for workers and customers are frustrated by the piecemeal closures. 

Brisebois says businesses that are shut down or operating at 25 per cent capacity are losing income and facing mounting unpaid bills. 

More regions in the Toronto area entered the COVID-19 red zone on Monday, joining others parts of the country that have ordered tighter restrictions and closures to stop the spread of the virus. 

Last week, the Manitoba government shut down large parts of its economy, including non-essential retail outlets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

