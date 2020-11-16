Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 4:58 pm EST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Monday, erasing the last of its pandemic losses, after a second drug company announced encouraging progress on developing a coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 added to the record high it reached last Friday.

The Dow rose 1.6% and the S&P 500 added 1.2% after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. It comes just a week after Pfizer and BioNTech gave similarly encouraging numbers about their own vaccine candidate.

Stocks of companies that would benefit the most from the economy climbing out of its recession led the way higher.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.76, or 1.2%, to 3,626.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 470.63 points, or 1.6%, to 29,950.44.

The Nasdaq composite gained 94.84, or 0.8%, to 11,924.13..

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 41.29, or 2.4%, to 1,785.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 396.13 points, or 12.3%.

The Dow is up 1,412.00 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,951.52 points, or 32.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.87 points, or 7%.

The Associated Press

