How conspiracy became our new religion

In today’s Big Story podcast, almost two weeks after the American election, leading social media platforms are inundated with false claims about the results. Claims that are supported and amplified by Donald Trump and key members of his administration. After talking tough regarding disinformation in the months leading up to the election, and even slapping warnings on the president’s posts, have Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok lived up to their promises?

And the big question: Will Twitter ever ban Donald Trump? Where would their business be without him?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, researcher and futurist, metaviews.ca

