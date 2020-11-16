Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing centre at South Fletchers Sportsplex in Brampton closed for repairs

If you had an appointment for a COVID-19 test on Monday at William Osler’s Brampton drive-thru site at South Fletcher’s Sportsplex, it appears you’ll have to reschedule because the facility is closed for repairs.

The hospital said the outdoor facility was damaged during Sunday’s wind storm.

The site will be closed until the repairs are done.

Those who had an appointment for Monday will be contacted directly.

Officials hope the drive-thru centre can be re-opened by Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in southern Ontario were left without power after the damaging wind storm moved across the region.

Environment Canada has since ended its wind warning for Toronto, however, officials say some regions remain under warnings.