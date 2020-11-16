Creatd: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) _ Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lee, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $3.20. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $1.68 per share.

The company posted revenue of $424,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $425,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $12.

The Associated Press