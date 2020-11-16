Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Nunavut orders shutdown of non-essential businesses, schools

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 1:28 pm EST

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut is ordering a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools due to the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the mandatory restrictions are to begin Wednesday.

It says child-care centres are also to close to all children except for those of essential workers.

All health centres are also to close except for emergency services.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says everyone needs to do their part so the territory can be in a better position in December.

Nunavut recorded its first COVID-19 infection at the beginning of this month and now has 18 cases.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:19 PM
Construction WB 401 at Brock St. - right lane closed, expect delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: Check out the 60mph + winds that blew through Manhattan - nearly 300 severe storm reports from Michigan to Connecticut with…
Latest Weather
Read more