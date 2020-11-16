COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Scarborough high school after 13 students test positive

The Toronto District School Board says 13 students at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson tells 680 NEWS that seven staff members and 69 other students are self-isolating as a result.

“We take our lead from Toronto Public Health, which does not currently believe a closure is necessary,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in an email.

“In the meantime, the school continues to follow the necessary health and safety protocols such as enhancing cleaning, the wearing of masks, proper hand hygiene and physical distancing.”

On Monday morning, the province listed eight positive COVID-19 cases in students at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate, but according to the TDSB advisories page, there are 13 active cases.

The province defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a school setting as two or more individuals who have tested positive and are linked in the school, bus or after-school setting over 14 days.