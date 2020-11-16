Loading articles...

China XD: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

DALIAN, China (AP) _ China XD Plastics Co. (CXDC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $38.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dalian, China-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The maker of plastics used in automobiles posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $2.01.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDC

The Associated Press

