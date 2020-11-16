Canadian MPs congratulate Biden and Harris, call for a visit to Parliament

Canadian members of Parliament have formally congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

A motion was unanimously passed in the House of Commons on Monday that officially congratulates president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

The official acknowledgement from Parliament comes as current president Donald Trump refuses to concede, claiming he won a rigged election.

By unanimous consent, the #HoC adopted a motion to congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris, to invite both to visit Parliament and to invite Mr. Biden to address Parliament. #cdnpoli — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) November 16, 2020

The passed motion put forward by the NDP also invites former vice president Biden to visit Ottawa and make an address to Parliament as soon as it can be considered safe to do so.

The motion asked “that the House congratulate president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their election and in recognition of the extraordinary relationship between Canada and the United States, call upon the government to invite both to visit Parliament.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first world leader to have a phone call with Biden after the election was called for the democratic candidate.

Biden won’t assume office in the White House until he is inaugurated in January.