Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 100,000 in past month

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 6:36 pm EST

A worker wearing a protective shield checks COVID-19 samples prior to analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Canada’s total COVID-19 case load has surpassed 300,000.

It’s the latest sign of the rapidly accelerating pace of the pandemic in most of the country.

The bleak milestone comes less than a month after Canada crossed the 200,000-case threshold on Oct. 19.

The national tally passed 300,000 after British Columbia reported 1,959 cases this afternoon.

More to come

