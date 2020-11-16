Loading articles...

Applied Genetic Technologies: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 4:44 pm EST

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) _ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) on Monday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.87.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGTC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @YorkRegionGovt: Travellers @City_of_Vaughan: Major Mackenzie Drive, Islington Avenue to Pine Valley Drive, remains closed due to fallen…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: Check out the 60mph + winds that blew through Manhattan - nearly 300 severe storm reports from Michigan to Connecticut with…
Latest Weather
Read more