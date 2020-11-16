Loading articles...

Brampton man charged with aggravated assault in weekend stabbing

Peel police say a 30-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in relation to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the Clark Boulevard and Folkstone Crescent area in Brampton on Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a trauma centre and his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

On Sunday, Omar Roberts was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, breach of peace bond and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Monday.

