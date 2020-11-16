Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
9 charged with fraud in Markham private college scam
by Michael Ranger, News Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2020 9:32 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 9:40 pm EST
Ontario Provincial Police patch
A private career college in Markham is at the centre of a fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police Anti-Rackets branch.
Nine people in connection to the Royal Institute of Science and Management (RISM) are facing charges.
It is alleged that over a period of six years, the owners and employees of the school recruited students to apply to the Ontario Government Second Career Funding Program. The program is designed for unemployed workers to obtain new skills and reintegrate themselves back into the work force.
The program offers funding of up to 28 thousand dollars to each person eligible for tuition, books and living expenses.
Police say that the students would then pay the money they received from the funding program to RISM for tuition. The students were given diplomas even though they never actually attended any classes or received any training.
The accused, eight employees and one former student, have all been charged with multiple offences including fraud over $5000.
Michael Ostroff, 73, from Etobicoke
Wei (Raymond) Xu, 58, from Richmond Hill
Ming-ya (Kathy) Kennedy, 56, from Cobourg
Deguang (Derek) Chen, 56, from Toronto
Ye (Parker) Liu, 54, from Markham
Octavian Calin Lucaciu, 54, from Oakville
Xue (Sherry) Hang, 51, from Richmond Hill
Jue (Judy) Li, 37, from Richmond Hill
Jing (Mary) Bian, 34, from Thornhill
They are all scheduled to appear in court on Jan, 14.