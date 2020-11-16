Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 teens arrested in brazen drive-by shooting outside a bakery
by Michael Ranger
Posted Nov 16, 2020 6:35 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 6:35 pm EST
Toronto police investigate a shooting at a bakery near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues on Sept. 2, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Three teenage boys are facing charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Toronto in September.
Six people were injured in the incident outside a bakery in the Eglinton and Allen Road area.
Police say that multiple rounds of bullets were fired from a vehicle as it drove by Spence’s Bakery. Five men and one woman were injured but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening and each has recovered.
The incident sparked a response from Mayor John Tory who called the shooting “incredibly dangerous and reckless.”
“It demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life.”
I want to acknowledge the brazen shooting we saw at Eglinton and Oakwood overnight. This gun violence is absolutely unacceptable. Firing a gun into a crowded bakery is incredibly dangerous and reckless. It demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life. pic.twitter.com/cSLsdmMTWw