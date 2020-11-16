3 teens arrested in brazen drive-by shooting outside a bakery

Three teenage boys are facing charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Toronto in September.

Six people were injured in the incident outside a bakery in the Eglinton and Allen Road area.

Police say that multiple rounds of bullets were fired from a vehicle as it drove by Spence’s Bakery. Five men and one woman were injured but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening and each has recovered.

The incident sparked a response from Mayor John Tory who called the shooting “incredibly dangerous and reckless.”

“It demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life.”

I want to acknowledge the brazen shooting we saw at Eglinton and Oakwood overnight. This gun violence is absolutely unacceptable. Firing a gun into a crowded bakery is incredibly dangerous and reckless. It demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life. pic.twitter.com/cSLsdmMTWw — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 2, 2020

One of the suspects is 18-year-old Illia Ayo of London, Ont. The other two are 16-year-olds from Brampton and Toronto respectively.

Each of them are charged with more than a dozen counts including multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.