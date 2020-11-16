Loading articles...

3 teens arrested in brazen drive-by shooting outside a bakery

Last Updated Nov 16, 2020 at 6:35 pm EST

Toronto police investigate a shooting at a bakery near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues on Sept. 2, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Three teenage boys are facing charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Toronto in September.

Six people were injured in the incident outside a bakery in the Eglinton and Allen Road area.

Police say that multiple rounds of bullets were fired from a vehicle as it drove by Spence’s Bakery. Five men and one woman were injured but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening and each has recovered.

The incident sparked a response from Mayor John Tory who called the shooting “incredibly dangerous and reckless.”

“It demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life.”

 

One of the suspects is 18-year-old Illia Ayo of London, Ont. The other two are 16-year-olds from Brampton and Toronto respectively.

Each of them are charged with more than a dozen counts including multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW at the 427. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Another cool night with temperatures headed down to 0° and there will be a few snow showers for areas north of the city.
Latest Weather
Read more