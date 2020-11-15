Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Nov 15, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 364 cases are in Toronto, 308 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 44,837 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 479 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 118 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

