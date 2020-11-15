Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis is shown at an unknown location. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/File)
NEW YORK — A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.