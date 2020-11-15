Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Dr. Andreas Wieser, head of the laboratory, looks at a blood sample from the study in the diagnostic laboratory for the Covid-19 study of the Department of Infection and Tropical Medicine of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU). Within the framework of the study entitled "Prospective Covid-19 Cohort Munich" (KoCo19), random blood samples from 3000 households in Munich are analysed to find out, among other things, how the virus has actually spread in society. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 1,248 new COVID-19 cases today, a decrease from the 1,581 cases on Saturday.

The City of Toronto reported 364 new cases, 308 in Peel and 125 in York Region.

There are 1,062 more resolved cases and over 42,200 tests were completed, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

More to come

