No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Nov 15, 2020 at 2:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night’s lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Dartmouth, N.S.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 18 will be approximately $14 million.

The Canadian Press

